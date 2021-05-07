Yo soy is in search of his best imitator of season 30 and during the broadcast of this May 6, two more participants had to leave the competition. In the aforementioned gala, three eliminated ones had been foreseen, but the jury decided to change the rules due to the performance presented.

The contestants who participated were the interpreters of: Jonathan Davis from Korn, Selena, Tini, Christian Yaipén, Marc Anthony, Josimar and Antonio Cartagena.

Maricarmen Marín asked the singers for a greater effort to be able to continue on their way to lifting the show cup and it was stressed that from the next transmission (May 7) there would be a gala eliminated.

After an intense debate, they decided that the imitators who would say goodbye to I am Antonio Cartagena and Christian Yaipén.

“Thank you very much to all of you for your support, your enthusiasm and for having always demanded us. That brings us to the extreme of our talent. Thanks to all those who have supported me on social networks and thanks to all my colleagues ”, said Ronald Marmol.

Luis Fonsi surprised his impersonator of I am with an inspiring message

The Luis Fonsi impersonator was pleasantly surprised to receive a message from the original artist. The famous singer learned of the interpreter’s participation through Ángel López. “They have told me that you are doing incredible. I am crazy to greet you, meet you and congratulate you. I wish you the best in the remainder of the competition, ”he said.

The singer Freddy Arms could not hide his excitement and shed some tears on the set of I am. He also responded the gesture to the singer of “Despacito”: “I admire you, you have great meaning in my life. Seeing this greeting is with a great goal achieved in my life of something that I will never forget ”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.