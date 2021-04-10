This Friday, April 9, the last qualifying stage for season 30 of Yo soy took place. Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Ángel López and Katia Palma made the difficult decision to choose the participants of the live concerts.

In this edition, 24 imitators were to be selected. However, the raters made an exception and added one more artist to the competition.

Group by group, the participants appeared, of which only 25 passed the last straight. Five of them had already entered during the first phase thanks to the ‘green button’, which gave them a direct quota to the stellar auditions.

Impersonators ranked for Season 30:

Beto Cuevas

Slight

J Balvin

Marc Anthony

Prince royce

Kurt Cobain

Gali galiano

Liza M

Antonio Cartagena

Sea water

Christian Yaipén

Selena quintanilla

Jorge González, from The Prisoners

Princess Milli

The Cangris

Miki Love, by Bahiano

Alejandro Fernandez

Tini

Bon Jovi

Josimar

Cesar Vega

Luis Fonsi

Jonathan Daivis

The dynamic duo

Jorge Gato.

Adolfo Aguilar on return to I am

A few weeks ago, Adolfo Aguilar joined Yo soy, as host of Great Battles, Great Celebrities. In conversations with La República, the presenter spoke about his return to the talent space.

“I feel wonderfull. It has actually been two years or a little longer. I felt that I needed to return, not only to Yo soy, which is such a generous and beautiful program, but also to Latina, because she received me with so much affection, good vibes and love, ”said the film producer.

