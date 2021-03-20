As you know, Angel Lopez, a former member of the defunct group Son by four, will join the new season of Yo soy. The famous Puerto Rican musician will enter as a jury to replace Tony Succar, who returned to Miami.

The singer’s debut will take place this Saturday, March 20, during the broadcast of I am, great battles, great celebrities. And with only a few hours left to know his way of qualifying the imitators and contestants, Mauri Stern took the opportunity to welcome him.

Stern used his Instagram stories to share his excitement at seeing Ángel López enter. The video showed how the Mexican producer and the singer greet each other effusively on the reality set. “Welcome brother”, Was the message that Mauri Stern wrote in his post.

Ángel López on I am: “The honor is all mine, Peru”

After confirming your participation in Yo soy como jury, Angel Lopez He took to his Instagram account to thank for the opportunity.

“It is already unofficial! I will be part of the jury in this season of I am. Thanks to all the Yo soy team. The honor is all mine, Peru!”Wrote the famous on his social network, where he also shared the promotional video announcing his debut in the production of Latina.

Ángel López spoke on social networks about his foray into Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities. Photo: Ángel López / Instagram

In the clip, Tony Succar revealed that it was he who got the Puerto Rican to come to the country to be part of the contest. “I want to tell you that for a while I will not be able to accompany you from Peru, and I have asked a great friend to accompany you, and he has happily accepted,” said the percussionist.

