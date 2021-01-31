‘Juan Luis Guerra’ captivated Mauri Stern with his magnificent presentation when he performed “La bilirrubina”. The impersonator was challenged by ‘Joe Arroyo’ winner of Yo soy in 2012.

Julio Cornejo, who plays the Dominican singer, defended his consecrated chair and surprised the members of the jury, who praised his breakthrough during the season.

However, the one who showed his astonishment at this performance was the former member of Magneto, who did not hesitate to thank him for delighting them with his talent and brightening their night in these difficult moments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tonight you made me very happy, very happy. Something in my heart felt like a hope, a happiness. We have a lot of adversity at this time, we are going to go home and this is what we need in Peru and in the world, this happiness because we are going to overcome this pandemic ”, Stern expressed very emotionally.

“We are going to overcome this quarantine but give us that music, that happiness, that energy. I thank you in my heart because I saw you enjoy yourself, I saw you controlling the stage. I love you with those songs. Thank you ”, added the Mexican.

On the other hand, Ítalo Feijó who imitates Joe Arroyo, returned to the scene of I am, months after overcoming the coronavirus.

I am, latest news:

