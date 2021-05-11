Mauri Stern took advantage of a few seconds of the program I am to send a birthday greeting to his father, who is in Mexico. At the beginning of the Latina space, last Monday, May 10, the jury left him a brief message.

Although he is far from his father, the distance was not an impediment to celebrate this special date with him. As already mentioned, the singer has shown to have a great bond with his family, despite being far from home.

“I am very excited, today is May 10, it is Mother’s Day in Mexico and it is the birthday of my dad Emilio, my daddy. I love you, ”Stern said.

Mauri Stern is moved when talking about his mother

Weeks ago, in one of the editions of I am, great celebrities, the Mexican jury was moved to tears when talking about his mother.

In his words, he expressed how much he misses her, since since childhood he has been very close to her. Due to his incorporation to the reality, he had to leave for many months.

“I love my parents, but I am a mother’s boy and I understand you. We have always said it: when there is a love connection, sometimes the distance is hard, but you are lucky. You’re going back to it. When you come back it’s going to be like you’ve never left her. That’s what happens to me, ”Stern said in response to the Luis Fonsi impersonator.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

