Yuri’s impersonator, thus far, has failed to convince Mauri Stern with her performance in Yo soy, where she plays the Mexican singer.

For the ex-member of Magneto, the participant has a great voice; however, he assures that her vocal timbre is not similar to that of the interpreter of “Detrás de mi ventana”.

In this recent gala on January 9, Noelia Calle personified the Aztec artist and sang “Who are you”, when challenged by the impersonator of Eva Ayllón.

After that, Stern again reminded her that her voice is not like Yuri’s and offered to help her in a solo career.

“Noelia is a solo singer, you will never be able to be Yuri because she is a good soloist. What’s more, here the good Tony (Succar) and I can commit ourselves and make a record for her, because having a Peruvian balladeer of this level would be a great thing, ”he said at the beginning of his comment.

“You are a great soloist, you have a great voice; and I really tell you, if we find you the right songs, with the right producer (points to Succar), we make you number one. That’s what happens, there is no other way. It’s not going to be Yuri because Noelia is very good, “added Mauri Stern.

Likewise, after the return of the jury, ‘Eva Ayllón’ won the battle, by unanimous vote, and became consecrated leaving ‘Yuri’ out of the competition.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.