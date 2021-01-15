In the most recent edition of I am, great battles; Mauri Stern made harsh comments against the imitators of Kalimba and Fito Páez.

Kris Príncipe (Fito Páez) came to the stage of the well-known Latina reality show to challenge Anthony Valencia (Kalimba). With great anticipation, the first participant performed the song “Circo beat”, but did not get good comments from the members of the jury.

With the same luck he ran ‘Kalimba‘, who sang “Tocando fondo”.

After both presentations, Mauri Stern took the floor and pointed out that the impersonator of the Mexican artist works more as a soloist.

“Do you want me to tell you the good or bad news first? (…) The good news is that you are a good singer ”, he began.

“Now the bad. I have a list where I put ‘Yuri’ and that I’m going to put you there. You are a good singer, but you are not a good copycat. You don’t have Kalimba, I don’t see him in you. But, since this is not ‘I sing’, but ‘I am’, I don’t think you will achieve the imitation. So sorry“Said the ex-Magneto member.

As for Kris Prince’s work, Mauri Stern He asked the contestant to put himself in the role of a true rocker to carry out his character.

“I am very excited when rock en español arrives. To be a Fito Páez you have to take giant steps. You have to be more irreverent, rockstar and put more claws on it. Get out rock and roll, ”he advised.

For its part, Tony Succar, who was disappointed by the performances of ‘Celia Cruz’ and ‘Víctor Manuelle’, was surprised by pointing out that he wanted to work with the imitator of ‘Kalimba’, since he sees in him a great artist.

“I am very interested in working with you (as a singer). You have to study the passion of Kalimba, but you have a lot of vocal work ”, commented the percussionist.

After the comments, the judges decided on the permanence of ‘Kalimba’ in I am, great battles.

I am, latest news:

