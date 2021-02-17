Yo soy continues to be one of the favorite shows for viewers and, thus far, has seen many talented imitators pass by trying to secure a place within the group of ‘consecrated’.

This February 16, ‘Thalía’ came to the competition, who decided to face the interpreter of José José for an opportunity to stay one more gala.

The singer, who had already tried her luck before, performed one of the most popular songs by the original artist: “Amor a la mexicana.”

During her presentation, the panel of judges of Yo soy expressed agreement with the work of the impersonator. Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín highlighted the energy of the contestant and the vocal resemblance.

However, it was the turn of Mauri Stern, a member of the jury who did not agree with the opinions of his colleagues.

The Magneto member highlighted the voice of Angerlyn Mendoza, but He recommended not to continue imitating Thalia.

“I’m going to help you. You sing well, but to form a group of four or five girls like the Spice Girls who sing only well, they are not exceptional. I don’t think you will be able to become a great impersonator of Thalía ”, said the singer also.

Later, Mauri Stern assured that she could be very successful singing her own songs with a female group: “If you like music and want to pursue a career, I don’t think you can alone. Find yourself a couple of girls, form a group and you will do very well. That is my sweet advice ”.

The singer could not stay with a consecrated chair in I am, but thanked for the opportunity and the recommendations.

I am, latest news:

