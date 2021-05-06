In the edition of I am on Wednesday, May 5, Mauri Stern was pleasantly surprised by the presentation of the imitator Luis Fonsi for having studied the Puerto Rican artist in detail.

Young Freddy Armas appeared on set with the song “Heart in the suitcase”And received good comments from the members of the jury. However, it was the Mexican producer who dedicated the most emotional words to him.

“Wow brother, I’m just going to flatter you, because that’s how I feel. I am excited, happy, enjoying you, a person who has the ability to make a ballad like you did last time, and to do this with so much control, with so much dynamism ”, he said very moved Mauri Stern.

Likewise, the jury of I am revealed that one of the reasons he is still on the show is because of imitators of the stature of ‘Luis Fonsi’-

“Brother, you are making me feel so satisfied in this chair, I feel lucky. You give me reasons and reason why to stay in this competition and stay in this beautiful country. What happiness! ”, Concluded Mauri Stern.

I am: ‘Luis Fonsi’ receives greetings from the original singer

After his presentation with the theme “Corazón en la suitta”, Ángel López prepared a surprise for Freddy Armas. It turns out that the Yo soy jury got Luis Fonsi to send a greeting to his Peruvian impersonator.

“A message for Freddy Armas. Greetings, many successes. They tell me you’re doing amazing. I am crazy to greet you, meet you and congratulate you. I wish you the best in the remainder of the competition, ”said the Puerto Rican artist.

“I admire you, you have great meaning in my life. Seeing this greeting is with a great goal achieved in my life of something that I will never forget. Hopefully this will be recorded on YouTube to find it and show it to my son when he is older ”, said Armas with a broken voice.

