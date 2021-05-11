A few days before the grand finale of season 30 of Yo soy, Mauri Stern surprised with a radical decision about the contestants.

In the edition of Monday, May 10, the program had to eliminate two participants, since the closing of the reality show will take place on Friday the 14th of the same month. However, the jury took an unexpected turn by eliminating three copycats.

The first to leave the competition was ‘Jorge Gatto’, who did not convince Ángel López. Given this, the host Karen Schwarz asked who would be the other participant who would leave the program.

Mauri Stern took the floor to name the next eliminated, but explained that, after talking with the other members of the jury, they decided to remove from reality to ‘Kurt Cobain ‘and’ Josimar ‘, who did not impress with their presentations of the night.

“Dear contestants, with emotion, we have lived several nights to see your evolutions. Undoubtedly, both have a lot of potential, but one has more potential than the other, because of their control, discipline and because of the future that we see that they both have, but there is a lot to work on. Tonight, this jury and we can change the rules. The two of them are leaving, they are not ready, we are helping them, they have to go. Good evening and thanks for being a part. We are doing them good, they cannot continue ”, He sentenced Mauri Stern to the surprise of the presenter Karen Schwarz, who pointed out that the production and the jury can change the rules of the contest when they see fit.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.