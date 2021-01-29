The most critical jury of I am, great battles, Mauri Stern, showed his most tender and sensitive side.

It turns out that his second son named Gael turned eight on Thursday, January 28, and the Mexican singer shared a short video of a surprise he prepared for his little one.

In the clip you could see how Mauri Stern He was taking a birthday cake out of a box. Seconds later the jury was seen carrying his blindfolded son to the cake.

“What a cake. Thank you, “wrote the artist, who was absent from the most recent gala of the reality show I am, great battles, and tagged Rayo en la Botella, producer of Ricardo Morán.

Given this, Tony Succar and Katia Palma they were the first to react to their colleague’s post.

Mauri Stern celebrated his son Gael’s 8th birthday. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

Likewise, many followers speculated that Mauri Stern He did not go to the last edition of I am, great battles to spend all day with his son Gael.

“Congratulations”, “How cute”, “Mauri has been to Asia with his son”, “Why is Mauri not in I am?”, “Happy birthday to your son, but we need your comments without filter”, “Come back a Yo soy “, were some of the messages from users, who asked the former Magneto member to soon return to Latina.

I am: Mauri Stern demands ‘José José’

In the battle between ‘José José’ and ‘Demi Lovato’, Mauri Stern asked Carlos Burga for more effort in his work.

“Your performance doesn’t feel spectacular, but I understand why they think it is … You can make a great presentation … I’m going to explain it to you,” he began.

“José José is the master of breathing. If you watch the original video, he won’t be blown away. There you are going to say that you did not arrive with the strength of José José. Your breathing was not perfect, it was almost perfect, but I need it perfect, “he added.

Finally, ‘José José’ defeated ‘Demi Lovato’ and was left with the consecrated chair.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.