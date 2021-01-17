She’s partying! Mauri Stern is on his birthday this Saturday, January 16 and he had no better idea than to celebrate this day by delighting in the voice of ‘Mon Laferte’.

The Yo soy jury has constantly shown its admiration for the talent of Oriana Montero, who imitates the Chilean singer.

That is why, at the end of his presentation, after being challenged by the impersonator of Eduardo Franco, the ex-member of Magneto gave his appreciations to his performance and asked him to sing “Happy Birthday”.

“I just want ‘Mon Laferte’ to sing“ Happy Birthay ”like a Marilyn Monroe type. And if you sing me a bit of “Happy Birthday”, it was my happiest day “Mauri asked.

“Let’s see, sing me a bit like ‘Mon Laferte'”, said the ex-Magneto and the participant decided to sing him an extract.

Finally, Mauri Stern continued to flatter the participant’s presentation and highlighted that it is one of the “strongest” of the season.

“’Mon is the strongest we have in the competition, so well, it was a good battle. You did very well (to Eduardo Franco), but hey, we have ‘Mon’. We have to continue, ”said Mauri Stern.

‘Mon Laferte’ continues to defend her armchair as a consecrated woman and is emerging as one of the favorites of the season.

