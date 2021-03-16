The members of the jury of I am they keep giving something to talk about. In the last edition of the casting for the new season, Mauri Stern launched a harsh criticism against a participant who came to imitate the lead singer of the band Double You.

The young man named Max Cerna performed the hit song “Please don’t go”To get a place in the next stage of the casting. However, his presentation ended up disappointing the Mexican producer.

“Do you speak English?” Mauri Stern to the participant after they finish singing. The imitator assured that he did not know, but that he did understand some phrases such as the name of the song, which in Spanish means: “Please, don’t go”

“I have to ask you, please, to go,” was the strong comment that the former Magneto member launched against the young man. “That you go home, or ask your friends, acquaintances. They are lying to you. I don’t even know what to tell you, ”said the Mexican, quite annoyed.

For her part, the actress Katia Palma gave a positive comment to the participant who, as reported, has appeared in several castings in previous seasons. “Right now he is singing like Pavarotti … I love that you have made an effort,” he said.

While Tony Succar He also added to the criticism and described Max Cerna’s presentation as a “tragedy”. But he recommended that he not be defeated and continue practicing the imitation of the vocalist of Double you.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.