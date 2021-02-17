‘Jose Luis Rodriguez’ he faced the impersonator of Raúl Romero in the Tuesday, February 16 edition of Yo soy, great battles.

The consecrated man managed to defend his chair thanks to the votes and trust that Maricarmen Marín, Tony Succar and Katia Palma deposited in him.

After the two presentations, the cumbia singer and the comic actress took the floor.

Katia Palma said that ‘Raúl Romero’ was “deliciously out of tune the whole song, which surprises me”. About the case of ‘Jose Luis Rodriguez‘, the comedian had good comments. “You have made me dance today, very well, I loved it, I listened to ‘El Puma’,” he said.

For her part, Maricarmen Marín regretted that ‘Raúl Romero’ did not measure up, since the artist has what it takes to do it.

“Your freshness and joy there it is, the timbre is close, but this high tuning has been a bit complicated. I am very sorry because you have built this character well ”, commented the jury of I am, great battles.

As for the impersonator of ‘José Luis Rodríguez’, Maricarmen Marin gave him some recommendations to improve his character.

“I feel like we are analyzing a lot and your eyes give that away. Don’t seek approval, do what you feel. The bell is close, remember that this artist moves masses, you have to see that domain, experience. It lacks power and shine ”, he pointed out.

After the discharges, it was time for the vote, the first to do so was Mauri Stern, who before showing the board gave his point of view and was disappointed with the presentation of ‘José Luis Rodríguez’, who was asked to return his seat of consecrated person.

“Everything is a bit diluted, low level, I don’t see the charisma. I don’t see the charisma of Raúl (Romero), ”Mauri said about the impersonator of the former television host.

“The ‘Puma’ is better, but better is not incredible. How difficult, but get my chair back. So cruel, no way“Said the former Magneto member before showing the” X “on the board, a symbol that signifies the request to leave a position free for another participant.

However, the requirement of Mauri Stern It could not be completed, since Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Tony Succar, who did highlight the presentation of ‘El Puma’, voted in favor of ‘José Luis Rodríguez’.

