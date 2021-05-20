The impersonator of Christina Aguilera in Yo Soy, Nueva Generación remained consecrated in the program after challenging and defeating the interpreter of Pedrito Fernández. The jury admired the young woman’s vocal ability and her performance in general. However, there was not only praise for the participant.

Before choosing who would remain on the program, Mauri Stern expressed his concern that the impersonator sings only songs in Spanish by the American singer. “How is your english? How is your English? ”, He consulted the participant on more than one occasion.

The question made Nadja quintanilla, who commented between nervous laughter that he would sing in English.

“It is very important because, if you limit Christina Aguilera’s repertoire to only the songs she sang in Spanish, it worries me,” she said. Mauri. The jury noted their insistence that the participant demonstrate her command of the Anglo-Saxon language, but the young woman only responded in Spanish.

“(My level of English is), let’s say, medium,” he replied. Quintanilla. “In english! Is it good? ”, He continued the Mexican.

For their part, Karen Schwarz and Katia Palma tried to encourage her to respond in English, but her nerves worked against her. “It’s good”, he finally aimed to calm the judges.

Despite this, Mauri gave her vote to ‘Christina Aguilera’. The young woman stayed on the program by unanimous vote of the jury. With this result, ‘Pedrito Fernández’ left the competition.

