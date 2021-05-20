They made peace. After several exchanges of words on the set of I am, new generation, Michelle Soifer and Mauri Stern They smoothed out rough spots and left their differences in the past to continue in harmony in reality.

In the most recent edition of the Latina program, Karen schwarz he noticed that the singer changed places and joined the Mexican producer. “Have you noticed something? Today I want to pay tribute to love, “said the host.

“We are also celebrating love,” Michelle Soifer responded quickly.

Given this, Mauri Stern explained that his fights with the artist have already been overcome and will turn the page. In addition, he confessed that his great friendships were born after strong confrontations.

“It has always happened to me in my life (that) with whom I fight at the beginning a lot I end up becoming friends. To give with love, to give with passion in life”He commented.

For its part, Michelle Soifer He explained that he decided to sit close to the former Magneto member so that he feels that he really values ​​him as a friend.

“Because I want you to feel my love, my affection, my sincere friendship and that’s the way it is done. I respect Mauri a lot. I admire you a lot, for me he is a great professional”Added the artist, who debuted as a jury for Yo soy, nueva generation.

They were two occasions in which the artists argued. The first fight happened when the two did not reach an agreement on the imitators ‘Isabel Pantoja’ and ‘Jeanette’, and the second happened during a link they had with Tony Succar for his 35th birthday.

