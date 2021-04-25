Challenge complete! Mauri Stern and his fellow jury members in I am, great battles, great celebrities captivated viewers by making a special presentation on Saturday April 24 to the rhythm of “40 degrees” and “Forever”, two of the greatest hits of magnet.

At the beginning of the recital, the music producer appeared accompanied by Adolfo Aguilar, host of the program. Dressed in the classic leather jackets and, together with three other dancers, they sang and danced to the jovial theme of the remembered Mexican group.

After a few minutes, Mauri Stern sang the introduction to the ballad “Forever” and was followed by Maricarmen Marín, Ángel López and Katia Palma, who demonstrated their talent for singing.

“I am happy and honored to sing with these guys who have been part of my life, my growth,” Katia commented. “For me it is an honor to be here together with Maricarmen, Katia, especially you, Mauri, because I am the base and foundation thanks to Magneto. It is a dream come true “, said the interpreter of” A pure pain “. “Happy, pure magic, my beautiful companions, how I love them,” said Maricarmen. “This country, the only thing that has given us is love and affection. Peru is forever ”, concluded the former member of magnet in I am.

Mauri Stern challenged the jury of I am

On Saturday, April 17, Mauri Stern challenged his fellow jury members in Yo soy to perform with Magneto’s most popular songs.

“I have a madness and an idea that I wanted to tell you. I want next Saturday in Great battles the three of us (together with Maricarmen Marín and Ángel López) let’s sing a song together, perhaps by Magneto. What do you think? ”He commented.

Not being mentioned, Katia Palma was somewhat uncomfortable and argued with the Mexican producer. However, she was later invited to participate in this unique event.

