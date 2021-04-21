In the last show I am, the conductor Cristian Rivero invited Mauri Stern Y Angel Lopez to dance the popular song “I don’t know” by the Explosión group from Iquitos. Both jurors were cheerful and did not hesitate to dance to the catchy theme.

At the beginning of the program, the Stern jury began by dancing to one of Magneto’s songs. He infected the entire public and Katia Palma did not hesitate to record it, as he looked very happy and energetic.

Also, all the jurors began to introduce themselves and welcome the viewers. Suddenly, Cristian said very excited: “I want to see Mauri and Ángel dance to the theme of Explosión, please dj, put the music.” At the request, the judges of Yo soy performed the choreography in their places created by La Uchulú.

Also, after the theme went viral on Tiktok, Peruvian personalities were encouraged to do the fun choreography. Among them are Maricarmen Marin, Yiddá Eslava, Kate Candela and Fernanda Kanno.

On the set of I am not only “No sé” has been danced, but also the duo made up of ‘Dyango’ Y Star Torres He surprised the jury and the viewers by presenting a renewed version of the song to the rhythm of the ballad and cumbia.