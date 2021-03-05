Mike Bravo, the Marilyn Manson impersonator, announced that he will challenge Mariano Gardella ‘Jon Bon Jovi’, in the last stage before the Grand Final of I am, great battles.

“Rock with rock: I’ll go for ‘Jon Bon Jovi'”, The singer indicated when the driver Cristian Rivero asked him who he would challenge in the semifinal.

“More than everything for the style of music,” he added by way of justification.

The latter in a clear reference to the unusual duels that he sustained in past editions when he faced artists of totally opposite genres such as the infantile with ‘Yola Polastri’, and in salsa with ‘India’ which led him to lose his position in the chair of consecrated persons.

Also, in this last battle on March 4, ‘Marilyn Manson’ prevailed against Daniel Córdova, impersonator of the urban music singer Bad Bunny.

Mike Bravo convinced the jury of I am, great battles with his performance of “Sweet Dreams”, single included in the EP Smells like children which the industrial metal performer released in 1995.

His opponent, ‘Bad Bunny’ got very good comments (especially from Tony Succar) with his remix of the songs “Safaera ”,“ You don’t put goat ” Y “You don’t know me”. However, the decision of the table was unanimous in favor of ‘Marilyn Manson’.

