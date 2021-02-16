‘Marilyn Manson’ never ceases to surprise the jury of I am, great battles, who assure that the participant achieves a better show every day.

This time, Mike Bravo, who imitates the British singer, defended his seat of consecrated with the song “The dope show”, after being challenged by ‘Alejandra Guzmán’, who went in search of the long-awaited place in the competition.

The impersonator of the Mexican singer, who in the first seasons of the program managed to be in second place, failed to convince the jury and they mentioned that she had “lost the character”, as Maricarmen Marín indicated.

On the contrary, ‘Marilyn Manson’ only got positive comments with her presentation and they told her that, compared to previous galas, this time there was an evident growth in the construction of her character.

In doing so, Mike Bravo ‘Marilyn Manson’ is currently shaping up to be one of the strongest contestants in the competition.

“Once again you made a great presentation, you are a great artist. It was a strong presentation. This is a character, it is an art that I really appreciate. You’re pretty good at tunings, ”said Tony Succar.

