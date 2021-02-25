In the latest edition of I am, great battles, ‘Marilyn manson‘ He left Maricarmen Marín, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern speechless.

In his second tiebreaker match with ‘La India’, Mike Bravo sang the song “Antichrist superstar”And put all his talent on stage.

The screams, her striking costume and performance left everyone on the set in shock at times. I am, great battles.

Katia Palma could be seen covering her face, Maricarmen Marín watching attentively, already Mauri Stern smiling at what he was witnessing.

“I’ve been tense the whole presentation“Commented the cumbia singer as she emerged from her amazement.

Minutes before going on stage, the program had a brief interview with ‘Marilyn Manson’, who spoke about the presentation that would be given on the night of Wednesday, February 24.

“I’m thinking about what strategy to do, it’s part of me,” he said.

When asked about his challenger ‘La india’, Mike Bravo confessed feeling nervous about going back to face the impersonator of the sauce boat. “I’m going to have to scream for more than 20 seconds. I have a surprise and it is what everyone was waiting for ”, he concluded.

‘Marilyn Manson’ dissatisfied with his presentation

In previous galas, ‘Marilyn Manson ‘ He was very critical of his show, since the rehearsal hours took their toll on him and it showed when he sang.

“Yesterday’s presentation (Friday 19) I didn’t like it at all. I wanted to give them something new, I had to do the track in one day because the only time there is is early morning and, at the same time, learn the lyrics. Being without polo all morning affected my throat and that’s the only time I can sleep, “he wrote on his Facebook profile.

‘Marilyn Manson’ from I am “I didn’t like yesterday’s presentation at all”

