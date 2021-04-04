‘Marilyn Manson’ from Yo soy, who previously confessed that she suffered from depression, revealed that her maternal grandfather is hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19. Mike Bravo said that the health of his family member began to be affected just on Saturday, April 3, the day of his fourth presentation in Great battles, great celebrities.

“My grandfather is sick. He is already 90 … “, he said, during the backstage transmission of the program. “Are you hospitalized for coronavirus? ”Giovanna Valcárcel asked him, to which he replied“ Yes, too ”, recalling that his aunt died days ago from the same illness.

The ‘Marilyn Manson’ impersonator He was very sorry for this situation, although he commented that “Life goes on”, so he dedicated his show in Yo soy to his grandfather, who a few weeks ago congratulated him on his triumph as the winner of the 29th season of the contest.

I am: ‘Marilyn Manson’ outraged with Women in command

On the afternoon of March 31, the Marilyn Manson impersonator harshly criticized the Women in Command program because, he said, a report was not issued in which he requested an ICU bed for his aunt, who contracted COVID-19.

“I was there from early and in the end it was recorded as if we were live and I was going to make the request … It never came out, as you told me. It seemed to me that they played on the hopes of my family. We will never know if we had gotten a bed, “he said, in a video shared on Instagram.

