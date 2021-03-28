The Marilyn Manson impersonator it has become one of Yo soy’s favorites; however, few know the man behind the artist. This Sunday, March 28, Weekly Report aired a special in which Mike Bravo recounted various passages of his life, including the depression with which he fought when he could not be with his daughter due to differences with her mother.

“Yes (I was separated from her), these years I have seen her sporadically, but the good thing is that we are already together … There are situations that cannot be handled, but this program has allowed me to fix those differences,” he commented.

The winner of I am, great battles revealed that not sharing time with his little girl affected him a lot emotionally, so he had to be treated by a specialist. “I have come to weigh 48 kilos due to depression, but that has made me the person I am now … (Need help) Psychiatric,” he explained.

‘Marilyn Manson’, who together with Gaona captivated with “Rock and roll” in Yo soy, great celebrities, was proud to have won the battle against depression and left a motivating message for those who face a similar situation. “The decision is up to you, to get ahead on your own. You can have the best psychologist in the world, but if you do not do your part, you will not get ahead, “he said in Weekly report.

Finally, Mike bravo He stressed that the great motivation he has to continue fighting in life is his daughter. “When everything seems to be lost, receiving a call or a message from her is like receiving an adrenaline injection, with the will to live. She is everything, “he said, with a big smile on his face.

How to find free help for depression?

If you, a family member or acquaintance of yours are going through a difficult time, feel that nothing makes sense or you cannot find a way out of the situation you are going through, call toll-free in Peru at 0800-4-1212 (La voz amigo), 105 (PNP), 116 (Firefighters) or talk to someone you trust. If you are in another country enter here (https://www.telefonodelaesperanza.org/).

