After achieving the elimination of ‘Mon Laferte’ from Yo soy, great battles; ‘Sandro’ had to take on another great challenge in the Latina imitation show: facing ‘Marilyn Manson’, finalist of season 28. In this edition, both competed to occupy a place in the gallery of consecrated people, along with ‘Myriam Hernández’, ‘José José’ and ‘Bad Bunny’.

Mike Bravo, who after several weeks returned to Yo soy at the request of the public, took the stage to perform the song “Tourniquete”, which is characterized by great intensity and vocal power. During his presentation, the artist captivated all the members of the jury, but especially Mauri Stern, who later assured that he had felt a great connection with ‘Marilyn Manson’.

On the other hand, Tony Cam, one of the most popular imitators in the history of the show, chose to sing and dance to the classic “Rosa Rosa”, and got the jury to dance. In this way, ‘Sandro’ He managed to highlight his style and give his opponent a fierce battle.

At the end of both presentations, the jury of I am, Great Battles proceeded to render their verdict. Mauri Stern, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín congratulated ‘Marilyn Manson’ Y ‘Sandro’ for their great performance on stage and they chose to declare a tie, which will be defined on Monday, February 9.

I am: ‘Mon Laferte’ sends a message to ‘Sandro’ after his elimination

Through her official Instagram account, Oriana Montero, an impersonator of Mon Laferte, sent a message to Tony Cam after he eliminated her from I am, great battles.

“With everything and may the force be with us” were the words of the young artist, who recently launched “Perfume vino”, her first solo song.

I am ‘Mon Laferte’ sends a message to ‘Sandro’ after being eliminated. Photo: Tony Cam / Instagram

