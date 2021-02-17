In the issue of Tuesday February 16, ‘Marilyn Manson ‘ was challenged by ‘Olga Tañón‘, who sought to take away the seat of consecrated in I am, great battles.

Without hesitation, Luna Mendoza, an impersonator of the Puerto Rican artist, chose ‘Manson’ as her opponent. Merengue and metal starred in the last duel of the night.

‘Olga Tanon‘went on stage with the song “Bandolero” and won the attention of the jury of I am, great battles thanks to its power.

For his part, ‘Marilyn manson‘he was not far behind and impressed everyone with his performance of the famous song “Personal Jesus”. Mike Bravo appeared with some arm extensions and surprised Mauri Stern, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Maricarmen Marín, who could not hide their admiring faces.

After the two presentations, the jury of I am, great battles voted and confirmed as the winner unanimously ‘Marilyn manson‘but before their final verdict they commented on both artists’ show.

“Beautiful moon, you are going to live to be 120 this happy. Mike, you’re going to live a hundred, but a hundred good ones too, ”said Mauri Stern.

“Olga, how about battle, total fire. Marilyn, what could have been a hindrance with the extension you are working on in your arms you used as if they were really your arms. Everything you did on stage was excellent ”, he commented. Maricarmen Marin.

For her part, with a brief comment, Katia Palma addressed ‘Marilyn manson‘and told him that his show “was a fire for me.”

Finally, Tony Succar described as “spectacular”The presentation of Mike Bravo.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.