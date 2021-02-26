One of Yo soy’s favorite contestants had to say goodbye to the competition a few days before the grand finale. ‘Marilyn Manson’ was eliminated of the program after a fierce battle against ‘La India’.

The participants had been tied for the second time, so it was necessary for one of them to withdraw from the competition at the gala on February 25.

The interpreter of the salsa boat decided to sing “Ese hombre”, one of the most popular songs by the original artist. On the other hand, Mike bravo delighted viewers with “Fight song.”

After listening to both presentations, the members of the Yo soy jury praised the commitment of both imitators. However, they highlighted the difficult decision they had to make when appointing as winner to Carmen Castro.

Upon learning of the final result, Mike Bravo affirmed: “Thank you really … If I’m here it’s for something, I have to do better, because I’m not playing. I come back”.

‘Marilyn Manson’ revealed that she thought about giving up I am

Mike bravo He said after his participation in Yo soy that he considered leaving the competition after drawing for the second time against the impersonator of La Indica.

According to the popular ‘Marilyn Manson’, was discouraged when comparing the years of experience of his opponent with the 5 months that he has been playing the metal star. However, he added that it was the message of one of his followers that led him to give up.

“I saw a video of a child in Cuzco and it woke me up amazing. Nothing more, to give it ”, he expressed during the gala this Thursday.

