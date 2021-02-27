On Friday, February 26, Mike bravo, an impersonator of Marilyn Manson, expressed on his Facebook profile his outrage at the virtual harassment or cyberbullying suffered by ‘La India’, after the duel they held on the stage of I am, great battles last Tuesday 23.

“I have learned that they have threatened Mrs. Carmen Castro Bravo”, He indicated, not without first pointing out that since he was not aware of social networks, he was not aware of this fact.

Likewise, he highlighted the coincidence in the surnames of both: “Above his surname is the same as me. Therefore, I have to defend her more. She makes of ‘India’ in the program (I am, great battles).

‘Marilyn Manson’ was emphatic in pointing out that he does not consider among his followers those who perpetuate this type of act. “I am sure that those who did that are not my braves, nor the tunas, nor the madafakas,” he said.

In addition, he announced that he would carry out a live broadcast with Carmen Castro ‘La India’.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) I will do a live with her to clarify this issue that is almost around vandalism,” he stressed, adding how this situation affected his colleague.

“She is mortified and afraid and in music there cannot be that,” he declared.

For her part, the ‘La Princesa de la Salsa’ impersonator also reacted to the attacks, with a post published on Instagram two days ago.

“I knew what was coming when facing this challenge, but I did not think that they were so cruel, hurtful and light of speech as to insult, ignore and humiliate my work. I respect your musical tastes to support your favorite; however, there is no need to offend, “he said.

26.2.2021 | Mike Bravo’s post about attacks on ‘La India’. Photo: Mike Bravo / Facebook

