The clashes in I am, great battles are getting increasingly close and this Wednesday’s edition February 17th was no exception. One of the established impersonators returned to the Latina stage and earned the compliments of the jury.

The copycat Robert smith, the member of The Cure, appeared with the aim of surpassing ‘Marilyn Manson’ when performing the song “Close to me”.

In Tony Succar’s opinion, the singer did a great job. However, she asked him to work on emotional development: “I missed you a lot, your voice color is so similar. I think you’re almost perfect on the timbre, but I could get a little more acting. “

On the other hand, ‘Marilyn Manson’ decided to present the well-known song “Coma white”, with which Maricarmen Marín was moved.

The Yo soy jury highlighted the scenic domain of Mike bravo when representing such an emotional letter, which is about a woman who cannot overcome her addictions.

“Less is more. You have been standing all the time in the same place and yet you have taken me on a journey understanding your feelings for the death of this woman (…). All those elements you have put on stage. Your story moves me, this is what we want to see on this stage, “he said.

Seeing both performances, the show’s figures voted and they chose the Marilyn Manson impersonator as the victor of the battle, for which he was able to keep his consecrated chair.

