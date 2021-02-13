In the latest edition of I am, great battles, ‘Marilyn manson‘gave an impressive performance after being challenged by’ Vicente Fernández ‘, who came to the program for a consecrated chair.

Christian Bernal, impersonator of the Mexican artist, performed “These heavens”, while Mike Bravo offered an electrifying discharge of metal with the song “This is the new shit”.

After both performances, Mauri Stern started with ‘Vicente Fernández’, to whom he gave some advice to improve the character.

“That little cry has to get better. I know you like Vicente and you like him like him; what happens is that the power of the voice has to be much more pronounced. You have the character, at times you have the color, but you have to work a lot. And if you stay, I am willing to work with you, that is what I offer you ”, commented the jury of I am, great battles.

On ‘Marilyn manson‘, the Mexican producer only had words of praise for Mike Bravo. In addition, he made it clear that reality is not based on musical tastes, but on imitation.

“Marilyn, wow. Singing the falseta with a broken voice is something that has surprised me. I understand people who hear more traditional things and can be scared, but you have to be more open to the effort and work to achieve something like this. We have to understand the fragility, dedication and complexity of this, put ourselves beyond taste in how complex this character is, and how exciting he continues to be for me. Thanks Mike, ”he said.

For her part, Katia Palma was delighted by the performance of Mike Bravo.

“Marilyn Manson, you are a delicious and rich character on the scene, just seeing you without singing already generates attention. You are very committed to the character, “he said.

While, Tony Succar he congratulated the metal singer impersonator and gave him some recommendations for future performances.

After the discharges, the jury of I am, great battles voted unanimously and gave the winner to ‘Marilyn manson‘.

