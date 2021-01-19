‘Marilyn manson‘became one of the favorites of Yo soy, but only reached the first part of the final stretch of reality.

The elimination of Mike Bravo caused great indignation in many of his followers, who expressed their desire to see him as the champion of the 28th season.

After this, Cristian Rivero publicly invited the impersonator of Marilyn manson to challenge one of the ‘consecrated’ of I am, great battles.

“Mike, if you are watching the program I want to see you here on Monday, to defend that character that consecrated you in your season. The great battles are for you. The great battle you have to fight now. We are waiting for you on Monday ”, commented the driver at the beginning of the new edition.

Rivero’s words caused great enthusiasm in the jury and the public. However, so far, the impersonator of the metal singer has not been present on the show.

However, and to the surprise of his followers, Mike Bravo aroused intrigue by sharing a photo from his Instagram account where he was characterized as Marilyn Manson.

‘Marilyn Manson’ appears characterized and generates intrigue in social networks. Photo: Mike Bravo / Instagram

Many of his fans sparked rumors about his early appearance in I am, great battles.

“I hope it is what I think”, “We wait for you in great battles”,“ Genius ”,“ The prodigal son is beating drums for his expected return to I am ”,“ You are a great talent ”, were some of the messages that users wrote.

I am: Mauri Stern on ‘Marilyn Manson’

Program Followers I am, great battles wrote Mauri Stern on social media about the Marilyn Manson impersonator. After the avalanche of comments, the jury revealed that they want to see the singer on stage.

“People insist and insist that I have to see ‘Marilyn Manson’ and that has generated enormous curiosity in me. I already want to see him in front, I want to feel it and see if it is true (that he is a great imitator) ”, he said.

