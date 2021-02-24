In the last duel of the night in I am, great battles, the imitators of Marilyn Manson and India they put the jury against the wall, since no agreement was reached to find the winner.

Carmen Castro returned to reality as a challenger. She gave a salsa download with the song “My private property”And made Tony Succar and Katia Palma dance in their seats.

At the end of the presentation, Mauri Stern he only managed to say “Power” (“power” in Spanish).

Nevertheless, Tony Succar He was surprised to note that he collaborated with the original artist for the song “My own private.”

“It is spectacular. I produced that song in Miami in my studio, my second song that I made with it “, commented the jury of I am, great battles.

For his part, Mike Bravo, impersonator of Marilyn manson, dazzled with his incredible screams when performing the song “Tainted love”.

After both shows, Tony Succar had words of praise for ‘La India’ and ‘Marilyn Manson’.

“What a good fight, both so even. First of all, you have (‘La India’) a very clear character and a spectacular voice. You did a great job, I felt the song. Marilyn, tremendous subject, I think you did not know the song very much. I noticed you were tired in the first yelled, but then it was spectacular ”, commented the percussionist.

At the time of the vote, Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín elected ‘Marilyn manson‘while Katia Palma and Tony Succar leaned for’India ‘.

Given this, both imitators will go to a tiebreaker battle this Wednesday, February 24.

