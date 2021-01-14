The member of the jury Maricarmen Marin He regretted that the contestant Hugo Apaza, who imitates the balladeer Ricardo Montaner, has given up on continuing in I am, great battles. During the recent edition of the Latina program, the cumbia singer issued a message of support for the artist.

“I want to express, what happened yesterday with Ricardo Montaner moved me, I was left wondering what happened. I want to address him and tell him that he is a great talent and I am very sorry that the pressure was strong and he had to withdraw in that way, “he said.

Maricarmen Marín also wanted to address the remaining participants in the race and praised the talent they show in each presentation. “You are very talented, perhaps the pressure means that you cannot control your emotions and that no one tells you otherwise, you are very talented and have a long-term career. So he has to keep working, ”he continued.

“From here ‘Ricardo Montaner’, Huguito Apaza, to continue working, you are a champion and I hope that you will recover soon and can return to this competition,” concluded the interpreter of “Why did you leave?”

The also host of Women in command was not the only one to support Hugo Apaza, her fellow jurors Tony Succar and the Mexican Mauri Stern also supported the imitator, through statements on social networks and during the broadcast of I am, great battles.

As it is remembered, the imitator of Ricardo Montaner left the stage of the program in full live presentation last Tuesday, January 12. Subsequently, he announced his retirement from the competition due to health problems.

