The tension grows on I am. This time, the host Maricarmen Marín made a live link with the actress Katia Palma during the broadcast of Women in command.

There, the cumbia singer recommended to her fellow member of the Yo soy jury that she apologize for her attitude towards her and the presenter Adolfo Aguilar. However, the actress refused to do so publicly.

“It bothered you that I told you not to mess with my time,” said Marín. “What are you nosy for, Maricarmen!” He said Katia palma.

Later, the interpreter added: “You have to apologize and acknowledge, say ‘yes I got involved in your speech and I shouldn’t have’. True to her sarcastic style, the actress refused to admit that she made a mistake.

Let us remember that in the last gala of I am, great celebrities, both starred in a tense moment when Katia Palma interrupted Maricarmen Marín, who at that moment gave her opinion on the show of the participants John Kelvin and ‘La India’.

Maricarmen Marín rebuked the actress, but far from rectifying herself, she responded with a strong phrase: “I’m not talking to you.”

Katia Palma’s reaction was added to a similar incident she had with Adolfo Aguilar and caused many fans of the show to throw dozens of criticisms at her through social networks. They even asked him to withdraw from the Latina program.

Katia Palma, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.