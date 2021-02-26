I am, great battles is nearing its final stretch. The imitation program brought, in its edition of February 25, new challengers to try your luck for a consecrated position.

‘Marcústico’, who characterizes the Peruvian singer Mariano Palacios, arrived on the set of the program to face ‘Pájaro Gómez’.

The impersonator of the vocalist of Pai Lagoon sang “Libertad”, while Vilma Palma’s sang the classic song “Travesti”.

After the presentations, the jury gave its defense and gave its vote, unanimously, to the young challenger. In this way, he became the new consecrated reality of Latina.

However, Maricarmen Marín, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern they asked the singer to improve and match the voice timbre that the original artist has.

‘Marilyn Manson’ was removed from I am

In the same edition of I am, great battles, ‘Marilyn Manson’ challenged ‘La India’ in a second battle. However, he was eliminated by a majority vote of the qualifying jury.

After his participation, the artist revealed that he wanted to step aside in the competition after drawing for the second time against his opponent.

He also related that the message from one of his followers led him to change his mind. “I saw a video of a child in Cuzco and it woke me up amazing. Nothing more, to give“Said the rocker impersonator during the gala last Thursday.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.