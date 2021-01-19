‘Marco Llunas’ He returned to the stage of I am, great battles to seek to become a consecrated imitator of the program.

The participant surprised more than one by challenging ‘Dyango’ and undergoing a duel with one of the greatest contestants of the season.

This confrontation caught the attention of the jury and the viewers because in real life the real singers are family: Dyango is the father of Marco Llunas.

Alexis Pazos, who plays Llunas, performed the ballad “To win you back”, who despite his great development, failed to convince the jury.

“You have to keep working to be at that level. It’s not that you did it wrong, I feel like the bell was sometimes there, sometimes it wasn’t, but I think you need street, you need experience. It’s a good voice, you have a good tuning ”, Tony Succar commented before his presentation.

On your side, Jairo Tafur ‘Dyango’ He defended his place in the armchair of the consecrated with the song “Want and lose.”

After a shocking show, the impersonator won the applause of the juries, who did not hesitate to congratulate his growth in the competition.

“You have vocal control, you nuance in a way with a lot of control. You are at the helm, because there is a healthy egoism in you, that you are not seeking our approval when it comes to being on stage. You listen to us, but then you come back doing it better for you, and that’s very good, it’s very healthy, “explained Maury Stern.

Finally, after the return of the jury, ‘Dyango’ kept his place on the show by unanimous vote.

