This February 25, the long-awaited tiebreaker battle was held between Ani Rodríguez, an impersonator of Amy Winehouse, and Junior Rosillo, an impersonator of the Peruvian rocker Marcelo motta, to decide the permanence of one of them in I am, great battles.

The interpreter of the British singer was the first to go on stage with the theme “Tears dry on their own” (Tears dry alone, in Spanish), single from the album Back to black 2006.

Then came, ‘Marcelo Motta’ with “Smoking love”, hit included in the album Free, that rock band Amen launched in 1997.

In the returns stage, it was Maricarmen Marín who defined the performance performed by Junior Rossillo.

His partner Mauri Stern had a similar opinion when he pointed out that he felt the Marcelo Motta impersonator very comfortable and safe on stage. “You are like the phoenix of I am,” he said.

Regarding the presentation of Ani Rodríguez, the former member of magnet He assured that he could not connect with her from the beginning. “I liked it more than half forwards,” he said.

After this, the three jurors of I am, great battles They unanimously decided that the winner of the contest was the characterist of the lead singer of the band Amen. Thus he became the new consecrated of the night.

Finally, ‘Amy Winehouse’ said goodbye to the stage after having been several galas as a great favorite. However, he assured that he would return to fight again for the consecrated chair.

