‘Marcello motta‘and’ Marilyn Manson ‘starred in the last duel of the night in the semifinal of I am, great battles.

Junior Rosillo, imitator of the Peruvian rocker, came out on stage to perform the song “I love you” and surprised the jury by playing the electric guitar live, something that Tony Succar had asked him in previous editions to complete his character.

However, despite his great effort, ‘Marcello motta‘could not against an imposing’Marilyn manson‘, who sang “Tourniquet” and won two votes in favor and one against, which meant his automatic pass to the final of I am, great battles.

After his elimination in the semifinal, ‘Marcello Motta ‘ He took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for the opportunity they gave him.

“First, thank God for everything I have achieved up to this stage, thank you for every message, comment and good vibes towards me.. I want to tell you that I am happy to have entertained you with this character, I will continue to strive to be better every day, to continue sharing the music that unites us so much, especially in these difficult times. Thank you all, I love you ”, wrote Junior Rosillo.

I am ‘Marcello Motta’ is pronounced after losing to ‘Marilyn Manson’. Photo: Junior Rosillo / Instagram

After the publication, followers of the imitator gave him their support and congratulated him on his performance in I am, great battles.

“In my opinion, far better than Marilyn Manson. You were more complete “,” The juries are crazy. You should have won the final, you sing the same “,” Honestly, I was not excited with an artist for a long time, you are a capo, “wrote the users.

