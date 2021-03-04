Junior Rosillo, who characterizes the Peruvian rocker Marcello motta, became the first classified to the semifinal of I am, great battles after beating ‘Nicky Jam’. However, the consecrated man failed to impress the jury.

After your presentation, Tony Succar He found several detunings of the artist with the song “Fin del tiempo” and asked him why he had not complied with his suggestion to play live on his instruments.

“I have to tell you that in this song you lowered me a lot, I heard quite a few detunings and the timbre timbre, I lacked more interpretation of you. I was also waiting when you were going to play the guitar, I asked you and I don’t know if you want to tell why you are not playing “commented the percussionist.

‘Marcello Motta ‘ He confessed that he could not agree to Tony Succar’s request because he sold all his instruments due to lack of work due to the pandemic.

“I have wanted to play at this gala, only that it is a bit difficult for me to find the equipment and things like that due to the pandemic. I made a living from music, and then I had to sell my instruments and equipment. For me it would be a pleasure to play live ”explained the impersonator of the Peruvian singer.

Given this, Tony Succar regretted the situation of ‘Marcello motta‘and of many artists facing an economic crisis.

“I’m very sorry and it hurts me to hear that from you and for all the musicians going through this difficult time. That breaks my heart, that you have to sell. The opportunity will come where I can listen to you live, because you do it so well (…) Something happened to you today, it could be a psychological medium. You are already in the semifinal, you have to be prepared for this “, indicated the jury of I am, great battles.

Meanwhile, Mauri Stern stressed that ‘Marcello motta‘has appeared on stage without a band. However, she advised him to focus more on this type of presentation to get the jury’s attention.

“It is a good challenge to put yourself alone with your guitar, without a band and without a moving song, but you have to assume responsibility with more force, we believe you,” said the Mexican producer.

