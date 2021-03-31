Imitators of India (Carmen Castro) and Marc Anthony (Miguel Ruíz) appeared this Wednesday, March 31, in Mujeres al Commander, where they provided details about their romance. The artists met when they participated in Yo soy, but how did their love story begin?

During her participation in the Latina magazine, the former winner of I am She talked about the hard times she faced during her life, when suddenly her partner surprised her on set, bringing her a bouquet of roses. Then, both joined their voices to interpret the song “Escapémonos” and told how they were encouraged to start a romantic relationship.

“I remember that there (in I am) we met, she was participating and I thought: ‘She is going to win’, until I met her and I told her: ‘I know that you are going to win, you have a lot of talent, you have a lot of to give, so you can be sure that this is the way it will be ‘, she did not believe, but that is how it was, ”Miguel Ruíz explained. “A long time later we began to have contracts together and that was our way of getting to know each other, already with our separate commitments at that time,” added the artist.

“I think we decided to give ourselves the opportunity after I heard so many things that he told me and I told him, we saw that we had many things in common, and to try, and go out, and start as something a little more than friends, and then we We realized that we wanted to be together and it will already be three years together, ”said ‘La India’, a participant in I am, great battles, great celebrities.

Finally, the Marc Anthony impersonator revealed that on March 27 of this year they both completed 2 years and 3 months of relationship.

