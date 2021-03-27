The casting of the program Yo soy continues in the search for new talents. This time, the imitation reality show received the reggaeton player ‘Maluma’, who managed to convince the majority of the jurors with his interpretation of the songs “Hawaii” and “Felices los 4”.

After singing the first hit, the applicant left the jury table in doubt, for which he received some indications for a second chance. “The color is close, time is crossed, we are not singing in time and you sing more melodically, so you are lengthening the phrases and that is causing you not to arrive in time. The artist that you imitate is more staccato, it means that he cuts the words ”, explained Maricarmen Marín.

“That will fix it in two seconds if he realizes,” he added. Mauri Stern before passing the participant’s second song. “Take it easy, be careful with time, keep that gallant attitude that Maluma has, bad boy, cool, and do your best, because there is something in you,” continued the former Magneto member.

The Maluma impersonator chose the hit “Felices los 4” and, after interpreting an extract with the help of the cumbia singer’s markings, received the final verdict. “This last part, more melodic, we made a short circuit there; it was not good. When I mark the time for you and you see it, as if it improved from the previous thing, but you are not clear about it yet, you do not have it in you, “said the host of Mujeres al Commander. “If you commit, I say yes,” he added.

“I hallucinated that it was a Maluma concert at three in the morning and I was very tired. (…) I think that if you concentrate and put a punch, you do it. For me, yes ”, said the invited jury Oscar Lopez Arias. Despite the fact that Mauri Stern issued a “no”, ‘Maluma’ went to the next stage of the casting with the majority of votes in his favor.

