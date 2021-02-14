The party is set! ‘Makuko’ Y John kelvin they put the jury of Yo soy to dance in this special edition, where imitators will sing a duet with celebrities.

This evening of Saturday, February 13, the program prepared a special called I am, great celebrities, in which renowned singers will support the imitators in exciting duels.

The first battle of the night was between the duo made up of ‘La India’ and Kate Candela, who performed the song “Mi mayor venganza”. Both faced the duet of ‘Makuko’ with John Kelvin, who brightened the night with him “Brewer”.

Tony Succar, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marin Y Mauri Stern, they stood up and danced to the rhythm of the cumbia.

At the end of the presentation, the public had to choose the winning duo of the battle through a virtual vote. The winners were ‘Makuko’ and John Kelvin who also received the applause and congratulations.

“What a great way to start tonight,” said Mauri Stern, who surprised all the viewers by joining the joy of his colleagues and dancing during the presentation.

Both duos were the ones who opened the program and started the night with tropical rhythms like salsa and changes.

