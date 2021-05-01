An emotional moment was lived in the recent gala of I am this Friday, April 30. Freddy, impersonator of Luis Fonsi On the talent show, he broke down remembering his parents, who are far from him.

The young artist sang the song “It is supposed” and surprised the jury with his great emotional connection shown on stage.

“I don’t know where that feeling will come from, but for us it is the dream come true. Where did you get that from? ”Asked Mauri Stern, who was impressed by the characterizer’s performance.

“It is that that song reminds me of my mother. It’s like four years that I haven’t seen her, and my dad . Whenever I sing it, it makes me feel like it is present with me, ”replied the impersonator.

His words moved the former member of Yo soy, who also made mention of his relatives that he has not seen for months because he is working in Lima.

Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ángel López also expressed their emotion for the presentation of the young man, who has surprised with his presentations for days.

Who went to sentence in I am?

On the other hand, in this same edition, three artists were sent to sentence. The jury made a change in the choice of candidates and decided that ‘Kurt Cobain’, ‘Alejandro Fernández’ and ‘El Dúo Dinamico’ will fight next Monday for the permanence in I am.

