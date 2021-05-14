Today, Friday May 14, is the grand finale LIVE of Yo soy, season 30 through the signal of Latina. Four are the finalists who will compete for the cup: ‘Menudo: el reencuentro’, ‘Princess Mily’, ‘Luis Fonsi’ and ‘Dynamic duo’.

In this edition, the public will be able to vote for their favorite from the imitation show. The juries Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ángel López will be in charge of making the comments and returns of the presentations.

Mauri Stern and Ángel Lopez are jurors of Yo soy. Photo: Instagram / Mauri Stern / Ángel Lopez

When is the final of Yo Soy 2021?

The final of Yo soy 2021 will be held at the Latina facilities this May 14. With this gala a cycle of live presentations, emotions and demonstrations of Peruvian talents closes.

What time does Yo Soy start?

The 30th season finale of I am starts this Friday, May 14 at 8.30 pm (Peru time) through the screens of Latina.

Who are the finalists of Yo Soy 2021?

‘Menudo: the reunion’

‘Little Princess Mily’

‘Luis Fonsi’

‘Dynamic duo’.

Where to see the full program of Yo Soy 2021?

To se her end of I am 2021, the viewing public has to tune in to the Latina signal (channel 2). They will also be able to see it from the app of the television house and through Movistar Play and Directv Go.

Yo Soy 2021: how to watch Latina LIVE?

The sign of Latina LIVE it can be seen in Peru through radio frequency 2. In the same way, the viewer will be able to tune in from their preferred cable package, such as Movistar TV or Directv.

How to vote for the Latina app?

To vote for your favorite impersonator from the final of I am 2021, you have to download and open the Latina Television application. There you will receive the instructions to make your choice effective.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.