‘Little Princess Mily’ He appeared this Friday, May 7 in Yo soy to sing the song “Summer Love.” Following her performance, the jury praised her for her close resemblance to the original artist.

In that sense, Cristian Rivero He asked her if a member of the Red Painting or a person close to the group has written or contacted her to send her a message.

In response, the young impersonator surprised those present by revealing that it was the singer herself who congratulated her for characterizing her. “I want to send my regards to the great Little Princess Mily. He wrote to me . She is a Christian ”, said the contestant

“She is delighted with my presentation and even says I look like her copy,” he added.

Regarding the final editions of season 30, the participant said that she strives every day to improve herself. “I always pray and give my all to pass each gala,” he said.

Relive the first live performance of ‘Little Princess Mily’

From the casting stage, Naomi Avila surprised the jurors of I am. That is why she was selected to participate in the live performances.

In that edition, Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Ángel López enjoyed the show and were even amazed by the young woman’s performance when she sang “El telefono”.

“Since your casting, you have been one of the most prolific and this presentation was no exception. All right, the doorbell is very close. Remember that the artist you are imitating has a lot of energy, so we have to hold the character to be able to get to the notes correctly (…) Everything else is very good, ”said the ex-member of Agua bella.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.