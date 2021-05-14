Season 30 of Yo soy reaches its final stretch this Friday, May 14. During the broadcast of Women in command, the finalists appeared to participate in a prelude to the stellar gala.

Naomi, who imitates Princess Mily, spoke about his family and the support he received from them so that he can train as an artist.

After sending a message to her parents, she was surprised on stage by her mother, who appeared to wish her luck in the grand finale. Both gave an endless hug in front of cameras.

“ I am happy because my daughter has fulfilled her dream. I taught him many things, mainly values. She knows that I love her very much. Despite working long hours, I was always with her, ”he said about his daughter.

The other finalists of Yo soy are the ‘Dynamic Duo’, ‘Menudo: el reencuentro’ and ‘Luis Fonsi’, artists who will fight for the coveted trophy.

Princess Mily greets her impersonator

In one of the past editions of Yo soy, the Princess Mily impersonator revealed that the original artist, from Pintura Roja, greeted her for her characterization.

“I want to send my regards to the great Little Princess Mily. He wrote to me. She is Christian. She is delighted with my presentation and even says that I look like her copy ”, said the young woman in front of the jury.

The young impersonator has earned the affection of the original artist. Photo: composition / capture by Latina / broadcast

