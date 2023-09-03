Will Smith15 years ago, was the protagonist of ‘I’m legend’, one of the highest grossing films in the film industry. The tape, to this day, has become a classic for the story it presented, in which a man was the only survivor of a plague that turned humans into a kind of vampire. The movie is based on the novel written by Richard Matheson and was released in 2007.

Many fans of Will Smithwho liked it ‘I’m legend’, years have passed with the expectation of the release of a second part or a sequel. Given that, Akiva Godlsman, the film’s director and screenwriter, confirmed that there will be ‘I am legend 2’. If you want to know more about the film, be sure to read this note and find out all the details.

When is ‘I Am Legend 2’ released?

At the moment, there is no set date on the release date for ‘I am legend 2’, but what is known is that the project is already advancing in its early stages of development. In 2022, it also became official that Akiva Goldsman would once again be part of the film to take care of the script, as in the first film, according to Deadline.

On the other hand, in February 2023, the same medium confirmed that the film was still underway, which was headed by Goldsman’s production company, the same one that has managed to reach an agreement with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring ‘I am legend 2’.

What will ‘I am legend 2’ be about?

The details about the plot of ‘I am legend 2’ are still under 7 keys, but what the producer Jon More could advance is that the fans are prepared because they will be speechless, since the story is not based on one of the graphic novels , but in the minds of Will Smith and Akiva Goldsman. Likewise, the latter gave a small drop of information, mentioning that the sequel will start a few decades later than the first and that it will be inspired by the ‘The Last of Us’ franchise.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will be the protagonists of ‘I am legend 2’. Photo: Cinescape

Will Smith be the protagonist of ‘I am legend 2’?

It was never questioned whether Will Smith had to return as the protagonist of ‘I Am Legend 2’, since planning began, he was always first on the list. In the first film, he played Robert Neville, who was the only man to survive after a deadly plague struck the world. With what is known, many have entered into uncertainty because in ‘I am legend’ the character died at the end, but now it would be given an unexpected turn.

On the other hand, Will Smith himself was the one who confirmed his participation in ‘I am legend 2’, but, in addition, he will have a new partner in this story and it will be the actor Michael B. Jordan, who will be part of the cast of the takeaway tape the action to more extreme points.

