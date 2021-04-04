On the night of Saturday, April 3, the gala of I am, great battles: great celebrities was held, which evidenced some tension in the duo formed by ‘La India’ and Jhon Kelvin.

The images from the previous rehearsal revealed the cumbia singer staring at the teleprinter to follow the lyrics of the song, which affected the visual connection he must have with his partner.

“I feel that he left for the last,” said the impersonator of ‘The princess of salsa ‘. “It remains to pull his ear to learn the lyrics a little better,” he said.

“It is a lack of commitment,” he said.India‘. In addition, he added that “despite the problems that one may have, there is your responsibility as an artist.”

On this, the interpreter of “You go” and “The Culebrítica”He assured that he is in the middle of ‘a lot of things’ and therefore it was difficult for him to memorize the lyrics.

He also emphasized that he is committed to his participation in Yo soy “from the first minute he stepped on stage.”

“An artist knows how to get ahead,” said Jhon Kelvin.

The duo went to the stage of I am, great battles: great celebrities to interpret “Make love”, a salsa classic that La India recorded in 1997 in collaboration with Oscar D’León, ‘El sonero del mundo’.

I am big battles, latest news

