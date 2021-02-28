A fierce battle. During the edition of the program Yo soy on Saturday, February 27, the imitators of the singers Adele and La India put the members of the jury in a bind with an impressive versus to get one of the chairs of established artist of the contest.

Joaquina Carruitero (‘Adele’), came to the set of the Latina space to challenge Carmen Castro, who imitates ‘La India’ and she is one of the strongest consecrated women in competition, as she won the coveted ‘Marilyn Manson’ chair.

‘Adele’ performed the song ‘Hello’, while the sauce boat put Tony Succar to dance and Mauri Stern with the theme “They say that I am”. The two-time Grammy Award winner admitted that he wouldn’t want to vote for just one of the artists, as they are both pretty good.

“I would like to speak and I would not like to vote in this situation, it is very difficult. Let’s suppose, it has never happened to me, but it is as if you were in love with two people, two voices but love is exactly the same (…) They were both so incredible, so impeccable ”, Succar commented.

“’Adele’, your presence with how simple the song is, but so well executed, the impeccable falsettoes, your emotion, your elegance, your microphone control, everything was spectacular; your dress, your blonde hair, your smile, everything was magical, you carried me with your magic throughout the song. ‘India’; your power, your swing, I love India obviously, so you singing these songs so well, I know her and I have been working with her for a long time, knowing that you exist and that you can do this job as well as you do, I don’t I can believe it ”, the jury continued, very surprised.

At the time of the voting, Maricarmen Marín decided to give her vote to ‘La India’; Tony Succar continued to give his vote to ‘Adele’; Mauri Stern also decided on the impersonator of the British, so the final ruling fell into the hands of Katia Palma, who immediately erased her board to place the name of ‘La India’ and give a draw for both.

