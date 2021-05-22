‘Bright Star’ appeared on the stage of Yo soy, a new generation as a challenger to snatch the seat of consecrated man from Manuel Donayre. The young woman performed the song “Survive”, but it was not to everyone’s liking, especially from Katia palma, who did not hesitate to offer his opinion.

The comic actress was very candid with her comments, noting that the two contestants were very flat and lacked strength on stage.

“There is neither one of them that has said ‘wow’ or that resembles the artist, without emotion. Now, ‘Lucero’ didn’t surprise me, in their schools they would win, but not for this contest, it is important to know how to choose the song “, he said.

The criticisms of Katia Palma did not go down well with Lualmer Fereira, father of ‘Lucero’, who invited the jury of I am to listen well to the imitations.

“ Katia, with all due respect that you deserve, I think I am going to invite you to listen well on the tracks and to determine the color of the voices and there you will find out who has the most similarity in the voice register. , in the color of the voice and in the acting part I think both are very good. I invite you to see who is on the level ”, expressed the man.

Given this, Katia palma She was uncomfortable and replied: “You are not going to come to me to say … that is, I have been listening to Lucero for years of years of my life. I’m not critical at all, your daughter sings very well, I stop and applaud him, but here is what we are looking for is imitation, that’s why the program is called Yo soy. If you put your daughter in La voz, another voice format is sure to win, but unfortunately in this contest we have to see (the imitation) ”, he said.

Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín star in tense dispute in Yo soy

Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marin had a strong verbal confrontation on March 27 in I am, great celebrities. The way in which the comic actress responded to her partner earned her a harsh wave of criticism from users on social networks.

