Karen Schwarz starred in a moving moment during the recent gala of I am, new generation, this May 20. The emotional scene was lived after the presentation of the Susan Ochoa impersonator.

As she mentioned in mid-April on her social networks, she was infected with the coronavirus with her husband Ezio Oliva. During that time he went through difficult situations as a family, to prevent his daughters from being infected.

“Sorry to put me like this. I just heard the song. Today is my daughter’s birthday. I want to tell you both, because with one I couldn’t celebrate COVID-19. Today I celebrate with both of them. You are the confession of my love and I love you with all my heart, “he said. Karen Schwarz.

Later, he received the comfort of his peers at the jury table. “It’s amazing what a mom you are, Karen. Today we celebrate you ”, he said Mauri Stern.

Katia Palma and Ángel López also sent strengthening messages to the presenter, who returned the gesture with a big smile.

Karen Schwarz celebrates her second daughter’s first year

Through her social networks, the former Miss Peru shared photographs of the celebration she held with Ezio Oliva for her second daughter’s birthday.

“Today we are celebrating our birthday! Antonia turned four years old on April 10 in the middle of a very difficult situation for my family when we caught COVID, so we could not even give each other a hug, since we were in isolation. Today we celebrate the first year of the little ones with this surprise. Happy life daughters of my heart, I love you as you cannot imagine ”, was the message of the former leader of Ádammo.

